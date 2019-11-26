JUST IN
The start-up that brought blockchain to Indonesian elections enters India

Belgian firm SettleMint, which has a sizeable presence in Europe, West Asia and Singapore, expects 20-25% of its revenues coming from India in the next three years

Neha Alawadhi  |  New Delhi 

The use of blockchain technology in business is still quite nascent in India, though there are several compelling cases studies globally that have raised hopes that the technology will be widely adopted in the country going forward. In fact, several companies are now offering blockchain-based solutions in the Indian market, as they see great growth potential ahead.

The latest one to launch in India is SettleMint, a Belgium-based blockchain start-up that already caters to various segments in Europe, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Singapore. Founded in 2016 by Matthew Van ...

First Published: Tue, November 26 2019. 13:26 IST

