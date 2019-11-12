The start-up that gives other new businesses legal and creative identities

What’s in a name? Ask the founder of a budding start-up and the answer would be everything. It is the company name, brand and image that makes or breaks it.

A host of small start-ups, small and medium business (SMB) players have burnt their hands over copyright issues because they did not check if the name they coined of their firm was taken or not. Even massive FMCG and consumer durable giants have faced similar issues. Many small enterprises that have been caught in the naming mess finally had to either wrap up the business or sell themselves to the bigger rival with the same ...