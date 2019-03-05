The techies who turned a college project into a successful drone start-up

Sitting in a corner cubicle of their facility at hardware accelerator IKP Eden in Bengaluru’s start-up hub, Koramangala, Mrinal Pai and his colleague and co-founder of Skylark, Mughilan Thiru Ramasamy, are busy building the architecture of a new software that can customise the use of drones in a multitude of ways.

One such project they have in hand, for example, is to enable a single pilot to control multiple drones or build a drone that can accomplish a task without anyone steering it from the ground. In fact, some five months ago, when Kerala was hit by one of the worst ...