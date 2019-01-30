The textile package suffers delivery failure

More than two and half years into the government’s three-year deadline to create 10 million new jobs in the textile sector have passed but manufacturers are yet to ramp up hiring. An imaginatively designed Rs 6,000-crore mega-package for the textile industry was announced in June 2016, aimed to boost exports by $30 billion, and attract investments worth Rs 74,000 crore over the next three years until 2019.

At the same time, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said the package would lead to a flat addition of 10 million jobs across the sector. So how many jobs have ...