The wheels turn for bicycles, as manufacturers go back to the basics

These numbers are surprising: India, the world's second largest cycling nation after China, sells more bikes than bicycles. The demand for motorised two-wheelers in the country is expanding, but cycle sales are shrinking, and the gap between the two is only growing wider.

Against a record demand of 20 million bikes last year, cycle sales have stagnanted at 15-16 million in the last few years. This status of the cycle industry is puzzling when sales of other personal mobility products like motorcycles, scooters and cars continue to grow. However, the country’s penchant for ...