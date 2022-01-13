TheMathCompany raises $50mn in investments led by Brighton Park Capital

TheMathCompany, a global and data engineering firm, announced that it has secured $50 million in investments led by Brighton Park Capital, an investment firm that specialises in collaborating with growth-stage software, healthcare, and tech-enabled services businesses.

Existing investor, Arihant Patni, also participated in this round. The minority investment will accelerate TheMathCompany’s expansion in the US and EU markets, and enhance its next-generation, proprietary platform, Co.dx, which drives value for businesses through analytics at speed and scale.

Founded by industry leaders, Sayandeb Banerjee, Aditya Kumbakonam, and Anuj Krishna, TheMathCompany employs nearly 1,000 data scientists, data engineers, and domain experts.

Sayandeb Banerjee, CEO, TheMathCompany, said: “The firm’s deep technology sector expertise and proven track record of scaling global enterprises will be instrumental to our growth.”

“We look forward to partnering with TheMathCompany’s founders and the entire team to support their continued growth,” said Mark F. Dzialga, Managing Partner of Brighton Park Capital.

“TheMathCompany is poised to become one of the largest data and analytics consultancies in the world, supported by a world-class team of data engineers and scientists, and complemented by the power of the Co.dx platform to deliver more value, faster, for customers. I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Sayandeb, Aditya, and Anuj on the significant opportunities ahead,” said Jeff Machlin, Partner of Brighton Park.

Avendus Capital served as financial advisor and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Company served as legal counsel to TheMathCompany.