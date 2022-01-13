TheMathCompany raises $50mn in investments led by Brighton Park Capital

-
ALSO READ
AI firm Fractal buys cloud and data player Neal Analytics for unknown sum
PE firm TPG invests $360 mn in AI and analytics services firm Fractal
Latent View jump 2.5x on debut, ends at Rs 489 versus offer price of Rs 197
Latent View Analytics tops charts with 339 times subscription
Tableau, AICTE partner to train 500,000 students in analytics in two years
-
TheMathCompany, a global data analytics and data engineering firm, announced that it has secured $50 million in investments led by Brighton Park Capital, an investment firm that specialises in collaborating with growth-stage software, healthcare, and tech-enabled services businesses.
Existing investor, Arihant Patni, also participated in this round. The minority investment will accelerate TheMathCompany’s expansion in the US and EU markets, and enhance its next-generation, proprietary platform, Co.dx, which drives value for businesses through analytics at speed and scale.
Founded by industry leaders, Sayandeb Banerjee, Aditya Kumbakonam, and Anuj Krishna, TheMathCompany employs nearly 1,000 data scientists, data engineers, and domain experts.
Sayandeb Banerjee, CEO, TheMathCompany, said: “The firm’s deep technology sector expertise and proven track record of scaling global enterprises will be instrumental to our growth.”
“We look forward to partnering with TheMathCompany’s founders and the entire team to support their continued growth,” said Mark F. Dzialga, Managing Partner of Brighton Park Capital.
“TheMathCompany is poised to become one of the largest data and analytics consultancies in the world, supported by a world-class team of data engineers and scientists, and complemented by the power of the Co.dx platform to deliver more value, faster, for customers. I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Sayandeb, Aditya, and Anuj on the significant opportunities ahead,” said Jeff Machlin, Partner of Brighton Park.
Avendus Capital served as financial advisor and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Company served as legal counsel to TheMathCompany.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU