Orders restricted to a fraction amid lockdown, no magic moment: Nykaa CEO

Falguni Nayar, founder and chief executive officer of Nykaa, a beauty retailer, admits that orders per day are down to a ‘fraction’ following the nationwide lockdown, which has crippled non-essential retail operations.

While the two recent back-to-back funding rounds, amounting to Rs 167 crore, led by investment firm Steadview Capital, are likely to help Nykaa mitigate the losses, Nayar says in an interview to Viveat Susan Pinto that consumers will continue to be focused on essentials till the dust settles on the pandemic. Edited excerpts: We are less than a week away ...