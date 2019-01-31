Thermax's Rs 166 cr plant, company's ninth in India, opens in Sri City

on Thursday inaugurated its new manufacturing facility in in Andhra Pradesh. The plant was set up at an investment of Rs 166 crore in phase one with a capacity to produce vapour absorption 400 machines per year.

"We have come up with a world class facility that is aligned to our vision of 'Smart Thermax' and a significant step in diversifying our operations to leverage the infrastructural advantages of strategic locations such as We have invested in digitisation and automation to facilitate zero-defect processes that will ensure superior quality products to our customers," said Thermax managing director and CEO M S Unnikrishnan,

This is the ninth Thermax plant in India, out of the fifteen hubs it has here and in China, Germany, Denmark, Indonesia and Poland.

While this new plant is expected to serve the company's existing and potential customers in the southern region better, it will also be an important manufacturing hub for Thermax's global operations that will augment its export capabilities. With the increasing demand for green and energy efficient solutions globally, the company hopes to see its vapour absorption products manufactured at this plant as an ideal fit towards sustainability.