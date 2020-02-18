These IIT-IIM alumni teach tomorrow's techies coding to get them job-ready

There are several studies and reports about the huge gaps in the skill sets of Indian students just out of engineering college. While some surveys say a staggering 94 per cent of fresh engineers are unemployable, a McKinsey study has said that only a quarter of fresh engineering graduates in India are job-ready.

Though industry players and the government have taken various initiatives to address the issue, there has been limited progress on this front. Bengaluru-based start-up Masai School has come up with a unique model to try and solve the problem in its own way. Founded by ...