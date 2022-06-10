Third major exit at BharatPe as founding member Satyam Nathani quits

-
ALSO READ
Ashneer Grover resigns from BharatPe board amid boardroom battle
BharatPe accuses Ashneer Grover family of siphoning off company funds
Investor-founder relation in India is one of master-slave: Ashneer Grover
Ashneer Grover resigned after receiving Board meet agenda on PwC probe
BharatPe co-founder & MD Ashneer Grover not granted reliefs by SIAC
-
Payments and lending fintech BharatPe's founding member Satyam Nathani has resigned from the company.
Satyam Nathani, an IIT Delhi graduate, was a part of founding members of the company and the backbone of the tech team ,including the company's services like pay later product PostPe and peer-to-peer lending product 12% Club.
"This is to inform that Satyam Nathani has decided to move on from BharatPe to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions. We will back him build the next big tech disruptions," said the company in its statement.
Nathani was set to play an important role in Unity Small Finance Bank, a joint venture between BharatPe and Centrum Financial Services, in which BharatPe has a minority stake.
This is the third big exit from the company as chief revenue officer Nishit Sharma and head of institutional debt partnerships Chandrima Dhar, both resigned citing personal reasons according to various news reports.
The exit comes at a time when the Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital-backed company is amidst an overhaul of its corporate governance systems.
BharatPe has been in controversy since the beginning of the year after allegations surfaced against founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover. Ashneer, and his wife were ousted from the company for allegations of misappropriation of funds.
The company entered the unicorn club in August 2021 after raising $370 million led by Tiger Global. Former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar was appointed chairman in October 2021.
BharatPe's CEO Suhail Sameer who has been leading the company since Grover's exit.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU