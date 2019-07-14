This 'emotionally intelligent' bot makes mental health accessible at scale

Sometimes we get all tangled up inside our heads, unable to move on. Similar was the case with a 13-year-old girl who had depression and tried to end her life before she stumbled upon Wysa, an AI-based “emotionally intelligent” platform operated by Touckin, a Bengaluru-headquartered mental health start-up. “Wysa helped me hold on to myself,” says the girl.

Wysa as a product was launched in October 2016 to create stigma-free pathways to mental health using AI. The platform was founded by Jo Aggarwal and Ramakant Vempati and it recently raised about $2million (Rs ...