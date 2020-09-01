This IITian and ex-Infy techie is creating India's first kiddie dairy brand

For 21 long years, Gaurav Haran had been associated with a single company – Infosys – where this IIT BHU alumnus had joined as a software engineer back in 1996 soon after his graduation in Metallurgy.

But three years ago, Haran decided to change track and decided to work in the dairy sector--something most of techies would avoid. After developing India’s first industrial-scale collection and distribution platform for high quality milk over the past three years, Haran is now focussing his energies on creating what he claims will be the first brand in ‘kids ...