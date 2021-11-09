This South Korean used his telecom biz to build a thriving fintech in India

Dilip Girase, 33, runs a business making and selling incense sticks in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Some time back, he put in Rs 50,000 to buy raw material and was left with just Rs 700 to take care of his household needs. It would take him a while to sell his wares see the money come in.

Obviously, the man was in desperate need of money. So he clutched at a few straws but could get next to nothing. That's when a friend sent him a link to an app, which he downloaded, and with a few clicks here and there, he was able to get an instant loan to tide over his cash crunch. Girase says he had ...