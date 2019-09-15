This start-up is making accounting easier, helping small traders go digital

Having come from a small business family, Sumit Agarwal knew how strenuous it was for his father to tally accounts manually. The process is seamless now, thanks to Vyapar, an accounting app for small businesses that Agarwal launched, along with co-founder Shubham, in 2015.

The app has evolved into a full-fledged fin-tech start-up, which deals with business invoicing, inventory, goods and services tax (GST) bills, and accounting needs of small businesses. It has recently raised Rs 36 crore ($5 million) in the Series A round of funding led by IndiaMART. Existing investors Axilor Ventures ...