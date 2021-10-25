Three FIIs jointly acquire 2.64% stake in telecom equipment maker HFCL

Three foreign institutional investors--Vanguard, Quant Mutual Fund and Norges--have bought collectively acquired 2.64 per cent in gear makers Ltd.

While Vanguard bought 1.86 per cent through four entities--Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Funds, Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund, Vanguard Fiduciary Trust and Vanguard FTSE All World Small Caps Index--Quant acquired 0.55 per cent and Norges 0.23 per cent.

The company’s share price closed today at Rs 69.20 on the bourses.

HFCL, an eligible player in the production-linked incentive scheme for products, had recently informed the stock exchange that it would be raising Rs 750 crore by way of private placement or preferential issue or public issue or qualified institutional placement. It could also resort to any other permissible mode or combination thereof, including by way of issue of equity shares, preference shares , bonds, debentures, non convertible debt instruments among others.