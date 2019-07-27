Three Japanese directors resign from Maruti after poor Q1 results

India’s largest carmaker saw director-level changes after reporting one of its worst results in history.

Business Standard could not ascertain if these changes were due to the company’s June quarter performance.

Kazunari Yamaguchi, Kazuhiko Ayabe, and Toshiaki Hasuike have resigned from the board of the company with effect from July 26, the company informed the BSE in regulatory filing. The board appointed Hisashi Takeuchi director to fill Kazuhiko Ayabe’s position.

Takeuchi is a graduate from the Faculty of Economics, Yokohama National University. He joined Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) in April 1986 and worked as director (Marketing & Sales), Suzuki Australia, deputy managing director and managing director, Magyar Suzuki Corporation, before being promoted to managing officer, deputy executive general manager (Global Automobile Marketing), SMC, in June 2019.

In another change, Hiroshi Sakamoto has been appointed director to replace Toshiaki Hasuike. Sakamoto is a graduate from the Faculty of Law of Tohoku University. He joined SMC in April 1983 and worked at various levels at many locations, including North America, Canada, and India.

He has worked in Suzuki India from 2008 to 2013 as executive officer (Finance). Currently, he is executive general manager (Finance) at SMC.