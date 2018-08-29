Tiger Global-backed robotics start-up GreyOrange enters US market

JUST IN
Alnoor Peermohamed  |  Bengaluru 

Tiger Global-backed industrial robotics start-up GreyOrange has announced its entry into the US and greater North American market as it looks to tap the fast-growing omni-channel retail play.

The Noida-based company has been servicing global markets such as Japan, Australia and Germany, that drives 90 per cent of its revenue. GreyOrange says it has won deals in the US, the first of which will be in Atlanta where it will deploy 740 of its robots.

“Usually when we launch in a region, it takes us a year to market and find customers and get our first site. In the US, we are going live with a couple of sites in the next couple of months, so we are already a year ahead in the US because of the demand we are seeing them,” said Samay Kohli, co-founder and chief executive officer of GreyOrange.
First Published: Wed, August 29 2018. 00:11 IST

