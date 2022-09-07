Tighter seat belt rules work better for rider safety than alarm: Carmakers

Stronger enforcement of seat belt norms for rear passengers is a more practical solution than deploying an alarm, said officials at car manufacturers. Their comments come a day after Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari announced that seat belt alarms would be made mandatory for passengers seated at the rear.

“We have taken a decision that there will be a provision that the car seatbelt alarm should beep even when the rear-seat rider is not wearing a seatbelt. We will impose fines if rear-seat riders are not wearing seatbelts. I have cleared the notification and within three days we will issue it,” the Minsiter said speaking at India@75 — Past, Present and Future’ conclave organised by Business Standard in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Gadkari's comments came days after a car accident killed former Tata group chairman and London-based Jehangir Pandole, global strategy head, KPMG. Both were at the back, neither had put on the seat belt.

In line with the rules prescribed by Central Motor Vehicle Regulation (CMVR), all cars have a seat belt alarm for front occupants. The moment the driver or the co-passenger sits, owing to the weight of the occupant, the sensor goes off and sounds an alert. But there is no such requirement for those sitting at the rear.

Very few models have an alarm for rear passengers. The functioning varies in each model. In some, such as a Toyota Lexus and Mercedes Maybach, the alarm beeps only if a rear seat passenger unfastens the belt, not if he fails to fasten the belt after taking his seat.

“You can very well make an armoured or a tanker kind of vehicle, loading it with all kinds of safety features. But what matters eventually is the occupant’s behaviour and his or her awareness about safety,” said an official at a car company.

According to him, while the government’s intention to bring seat belt alarms is very noble, it won’t help if the passengers decide to ignore it.

“Issuing a challan or penalty to those not buckled up (at the rear) is any day a better way than a seat belt alarm,” agreed an official at another car company. Out of the fear of getting penalised, everyone seated in the front wears a seat belt, similar approach.

According to a pan-India research conducted by Millward Brown and IMRB (Kantar Group) in 2017, the seat belt usage rate among occupants at the rear was found to be the lowest, at just 4 per cent. In other words, 96 per cent of rear seat occupants did not use while travelling in a passenger vehicle.

An official at another car company pointed out, “While one can still equip the car with a rear seat belt alarm since the technology is available, what will you do with the cars that are already on the road? We therefore think enforcing the regulation is a simpler approach to deal with the problem.”

IMRB’s survey concluded that law enforcement is the single biggest influencing factor in seat belt usage in India. Awareness, motivation and stringent law enforcement can together increase seat belt usage rate drastically across the country.

A multi-pronged approach is required to solve the issue of seat belt usage in India. High impact, nationwide awareness programmes highlighting the importance of as the most effective safety device should be conducted. Passenger vehicle users who regularly wear should be rewarded and encouraged, this will help improve the image of seatbelt users. Education programmes covering various age groups should be regularly conducted especially for the influencers to drive the seat belt usage, the survey said.