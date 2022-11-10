Time has passed when offer price of Rs 170 for a share was good: IHH's Loh

Even as IHH Healthcare Berhad is in talks with Sebi to proceed with its open offer for Fortis Healthcare and raise its stake above 51 per cent, the offer price could emerge as a key point. From the four-year-old price of Rs 170 a share for the open offer, Fortis shares are trading at Rs 280 apiece. Kelvin Loh, MD & CEO, IHH Healthcare, and Ravi Rajagopal, chairman, Fortis, in a conversation with Sohini Das & Nivedita Mookerji, spoke about a likely higher offer price and more. Edited excerpts:
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 23:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU