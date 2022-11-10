Time has passed when offer price of Rs 170 for a share was good: IHH's Loh

Even as Berhad is in talks with Sebi to proceed with its open offer for Fortis Healthcare and raise its stake above 51 per cent, the offer price could emerge as a key point. From the four-year-old price of Rs 170 a share for the open offer, Fortis shares are trading at Rs 280 apiece. Kelvin Loh, MD & CEO, IHH Healthcare, and Ravi Rajagopal, chairman, Fortis, in a conversation with Sohini Das & Nivedita Mookerji, spoke about a likely higher offer price and more. Edited excerpts: