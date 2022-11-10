JUST IN
Twitter India posts Rs 32-cr loss in FY22, expenses rise to Rs 136 cr
Business Standard

Time has passed when offer price of Rs 170 for a share was good: IHH's Loh

Will start rebranding Fortis as Parkway shortly: Fortis chairman Ravi Rajagopal

Topics
Fortis Healhcare | IHH Healthcare | Stock Market

Sohini Das & Nivedita Mookerji 

Fortis chairman Ravi Rajagopal and IHH Healthcare MD & CEO Kelvin Loh
Fortis chairman Ravi Rajagopal and IHH Healthcare MD & CEO Kelvin Loh

Even as IHH Healthcare Berhad is in talks with Sebi to proceed with its open offer for Fortis Healthcare and raise its stake above 51 per cent, the offer price could emerge as a key point. From the four-year-old price of Rs 170 a share for the open offer, Fortis shares are trading at Rs 280 apiece. Kelvin Loh, MD & CEO, IHH Healthcare, and Ravi Rajagopal, chairman, Fortis, in a conversation with Sohini Das & Nivedita Mookerji, spoke about a likely higher offer price and more. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 23:42 IST

