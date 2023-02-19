Tiruppur exports back in positive terrain; global majors start lifting

Following a gap of several months global brands, like Walmart, have started lifting orders from the garment makers in Tiruppur, leading to a positive growth in knitwear after five months in January. Knitwear from Tiruppur increased by 1.5 per cent in dollar terms and in rupee terms by 11.6 per cent in January.

According to the Exporters Association (TEA), global majors have started lifting and also placing more orders from the region. “ has started lifting from the month of January and we have seen orders to the tune of around Rs 80-100 crore,” said Sivaswamy Sakthivel, executive secretary, TEA.

“We are now getting orders from all the big brands like Primark and Walmart,” said K M Subramanian, president, TEA. During the month of January, Tiruppur increased by 1.5 per cent from $407 million in 2021-22 to $413 million in 2022-23. The rise in exports is coming after a drop of 14.7 per cent in August, 30.7 per cent in September, 37.8 per cent in October, 6.9 per cent in November and 12.9 per cent in December.

The dip in exports was mainly owing to a demand drop in the European countries and the United States, due to the ongoing recession, high inflation, and war between Russia and Ukraine. According to industry experts, people started giving priority to the purchase of food articles, gas, power, and payment of EMI during the period under review. In addition to this, volatility in cotton and yarn prices and competing countries like Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Thailand quoting lesser prices for their too affected the demand scenario before January.

While exports from across the country saw a 0.9 per cent increase to $6.7 billion during the first ten months of the financial year, despite the dip during the last five months Tiruppur exports were seen up by 3.4 per cent. The region’s exports increased to $3.713 billion during the April to January period of 2022-23 as against $ 3.691 billion during the same period in 2021-22. Subramanian indicated that factories in Turkey getting shut and also the reduction in an inventory level of buyers too helped in the region getting more orders. Out of the total knitwear exports from India, 63 per cent is going to the US (34 per cent) and Europe (29 per cent), followed by 9 per cent to the UK.

“During the time of demand drop, the spinning mills were functioning only for four or five days. Now, it started running on all seven days. This means that the requirement is there and more international players are showing interest,” Sakthivel added. According to TEA, the Christmas season and New Year sales have given a push for the exports that were seeing a downward curve. “Prices have also started coming down as yarn prices are also down,” he said. For the entire country, readymade garment (RMG) exports during the month declined by 3.45 per cent to $1.493 billion, as compared to $1.546 billion last year.