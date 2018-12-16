Titan's new gamble: Taneira hopes to stand out in the premium saree market

When Titan Company opened the first Tanishq store in the country in 1996, many wrote the project off as a non-starter. Today it contributes a whopping 80 per cent to Titan Company’s Rs 159.83 billion turnover.

Two decades on, the company has made yet another audacious gamble: It has decided to brand sarees, the everyday wear for a vast majority of Indian women. Retailed under the sub-brand Taneira, Titan's sarees will ride on the parent brand's immense equity and deep penetration to crack open the potential Rs 550 billion market. Titan recently opened the fourth ...