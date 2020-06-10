PMS schemes slip into the red in May after making a comeback in April

After making a comeback in April, 82 per cent of the 133 PMS strategies delivered negative returns in May, the data from PMS AIF World shows. The Nifty, during the same period, slid 2.8 per cent. Nearly 40 per cent of the schemes underperformed the Nifty.



Emkay Lead PMS was the month’s top performer, with 10.6 per cent returns. Among 133 strategies, 96 per cent were in the red zone for one year. It was not surprising, considering all the major benchmark indices, such as Nifty50, Nifty MidCap 100, and Nifty Smallcap 100, have slid 19.6 per cent, 26.1 per cent, and 38.9 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kotak Pharma was the top-performing strategy for one year with 29 per cent returns, followed by Marcellus Consistent Compounders (13.8 per cent) and Ambit Coffee Can (10.9 per cent).