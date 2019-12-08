To check attrition, Infosys offers 100% pay hike for 'power programmers'

With the attrition rate continuing well above 20 per cent, one of the highest in the segment, Infosys is on a drive to reimagine the way it engages with employees starting from the time of recruitment itself. The Bengaluru-based company is using digital technologies in order to simplify recruitment, provide faster career track to employees, and incentivise people with top skills.

The firm, for example, has started a programme to fast-track career growth of freshers by identifying them early. Under this programme, the company is picking top 5 per cent of performers after the end ...