Hyundai Electronics to foray into Indian consumer durables market

It is not easy to break into a market that has more than two dozen players in the fray — with a majority of them around for at least a quarter of a century. A new entrant can either hope to break through the ranks with technology-led products or play the price card to disrupt the market.

As Hyundai Electronics, an arm of Hyundai Corporation, makes its debut in India’s Rs 1trillion (source: India Brand Equity Foundation) consumer durables market, it hopes to make the most of the strong technology pedigree enjoyed by South Korean multinational. The company has rolled out a ...