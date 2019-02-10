PC adoption both a challenge and an opportunity, says HP India MD

What are the key challenges the company is facing as consumers have many alternative devices to choose from? While we are growing strongly across personal computers (PCs) and print segments and categories, PC penetration is India is just above 10 per cent which is much less than developed markets like US and Europe (100 per cent) and China (70 per cent).

Hence, we believe increasing PC adoption remains both a challenge and an opportunity. However, with the recent improvements in power infrastructure and internet penetration in the country, we expect to see a larger proliferation ...