Top biscuit manufacturers seek GST cut for below Rs 100 per kg segment

Top biscuit manufacturers in India are asking for a cut in goods and services tax (GST) on a part of the biscuit portfolio and not the entire category, a top official has told Business Standard. The statement acquires significance in the wake of the GST Council meet, slated for Friday, which is likely to take up the matter.

Mayank Shah, category head of Parle Products, said biscuit makers under the aegis of the Biscuit Manufacturers Welfare Association had petitioned the government for a GST cut on the below Rs 100 per kg biscuit segment. This category had been slapped with 18 per cent ...