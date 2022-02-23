Top headlines: Amazon, Future asked to approach NCLAT; ED arrests Malik

-
British telecom giant Vodafone is in discussions to sell around five per cent stake in Indus Towers to Bharti Airtel, according to industry sources.
When contacted, Vodafone refused to comment on the matter.
Vodafone currently holds about 28 per cent in Indus Towers. Read more
SC asks Amazon, Future to urge NCLAT to decide on plea against CCI order
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Amazon and Future group to request the NCLAT to decide a plea challenging the revocation of sanction to the US e-commerce major for its deal with Future group's firm by the Competition Commission of India.
The suggestion was mooted by a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana while adjourning to March 9 the hearing on Amazon's appeal against the January 5 order of the Delhi High Court staying the ongoing arbitration proceedings before an arbitral tribunal over Future Retail's Rs 24,500-crore merger deal with Reliance Retail. Read more
Money laundering case: ED arrests NCP leader Nawab Malik after questioning
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, officials said.
The 62-year-old NCP leader was taken into custody after he was questioned for about five hours at the ED office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area since around 8 AM. Read more
India could export $500-bn green energy over 20 years: Mukesh Ambani
As India shapes its energy transition to cleaner fuels, billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said technological advancements will make India a global new energy leader, exporting half a trillion dollars worth of clean energy in two decades.
Ambani, who is helming a transition to green hydrogen production at its oil-dominant conglomerate, said India is today one of the most attractive opportunities for renewable energy investment anywhere in the world. Read more
