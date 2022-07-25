Top headlines: Axis Bank profit doubles, wind energy looks for second wind

-
ALSO READ
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to visit Tripura, Bihar on July 5
For Santhals, tribe at cusp of change, Droupadi Murmu is reason for pride
NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to file her nomination today
Murmu elected Prez: A look at vote percentages in all presidential polls
Tech Mahindra Q1 results today: How company performed in last four quarters
-
Axis Bank on Monday said its net profit nearly doubled to Rs 4,125 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23, helped by decline in bad loans. India’s central bank may be pivoting to the spot market from forwards in its attempts to shield the rupee from fresh record lows -- in order to minimize the knock-on effects of its intervention strategy. Reserve Bank of India’s foreign-exchange reserves have fallen by about $30 billion since the end of May to $573 billion, according to its data
Axis Bank profit nearly doubles to Rs 4,125 crore in April-June quarter
Axis Bank on Monday said its net profit nearly doubled to Rs 4,125 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23, helped by decline in bad loans. The private sector bank had registered a net profit of Rs 2,160 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Read more
As rupee continues to slide, RBI may be back to spot intervention
India’s central bank may be pivoting to the spot market from forwards in its attempts to shield the rupee from fresh record lows -- in order to minimize the knock-on effects of its intervention strategy. Reserve Bank of India’s foreign-exchange reserves have fallen by about $30 billion since the end of May to $573 billion, according to its data. While part of the drop is likely down to revaluation due to a stronger greenback, economists say the RBI has also been selling more spot US currency after previous interventions via forwards caused dislocations in that market. Read more
Tech Mahindra net profit falls 16.4% to Rs 1,132 crore in April-June
Tech Mahindra on Monday reported a 16.4 per cent slide in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,132 crore for the June 2022 quarter. The Mahindra group company, which is the fifth biggest IT exporter in the country, had posted a net profit of Rs 1,353 crore in the year-ago period. For the reporting quarter, its revenue grew 24.6 per cent to Rs 12,708 crore as against Rs 10,198 crore in the year-ago period. Read more
Wind energy charts new course with policy clarity, new bidding model
The crises that buffeted the wind energy sector for the past 10 years have becalmed the industry today. Sudden policy changes and the unexpected abolition of tax benefits have not only impacted capacity addition but also led to a churn in the market with smaller players selling out and foreign wind turbine makers shutting shop. Now, in an effort to put the wind back in the sails of the industry, the government has come up with another bidding model, which has raised some faint hopes. Read more
My election proves poor can dream and achieve too: President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu addressing the nation after being sworn in as the 15 th President of India stated that she was the first President to be born in independant India and was honoured to take charge at a time when the country is completing 75 years if Independence. In her first address to the country as President, Murmu, the first tribal and second woman to hold the country's highest constitutional office said her elevation to the post is not only her own achievement but that of every poor of the country and is a reflection of the confidence of crores of Indians. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU