Top headlines: Grover quits BharatPe board, India's Ukraine evacuation

Top headlines: Paytm IPO subscribed 48% on Day 2; M&M Q2 net surges 8-fold
Top headlines: Aug GST collection Rs 1.12 trn; AU SFB clears air on exits
Top headlines: August exports rise 45%; RRVL gets sole control of Just Dial
Top headlines: Maruti to recall 180k vehicles; Snapdeal weighs $400-mn IPO
Top headlines: SC refuses to defer NEET exam; NMDC reduces prices
Ashneer Grover resigns from BharatPe board amid boardroom battle
Taking over Sebi's reins: Madhabi Puri Buch all set to hit ground running
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Indian firms put dollar bond plans on hold
Reserve Bank of India to take stock of banks' exposure to Russia, Ukraine
The evacuation: How India is bringing its students home from Ukraine
