Top headlines: India's billionaire count now 142; Punjab polls rescheduled

Amid Covid, India's billionaire count rose by 40 to 142 in 2021: Oxfam

The number of grew from 102 to 142, while 84 per cent of households in the country suffered a decline in their income in 2021, which was also a year marked by tremendous loss of life and livelihoods, according to non-profit Oxfam India's latest report published on Monday.

The report 'Inequality Kills' comes ahead of the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda.

It indicates that the collective wealth of India's 100 richest people hit a record high of Rs 57.3 trillion in 2021.

Assembly polls in Punjab now on Feb 20 in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti

The Election Commission of India on Monday changed the February 14 date of polling in Punjab to February 20 after request from the political parties due to Sri Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

After a detailed meeting on the rescheduling of the poll date, the Commission changed the poll schedule as announced by it on January 8.

3 killed, including 2 Indians, in suspected drone attacks in Abu Dhabi

A possible drone attack may have sparked an explosion that struck three oil tankers in Abu Dhabi and another fire at an extension of Abu Dhabi International Airport on Monday that killed three people and wounded six, police said.

Abu Dhabi police identified the dead as two Indian nationals and one Pakistani. It did not identify the wounded, who police said suffered minor or moderate wounds.

Police said an investigation was underway.

Q3 consolidated net profit rises 8% to Rs 1,708 cr

Cement major on Monday reported 8% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,708 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. It was Rs 1,584 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated net sales rose marginally to Rs 12,710 crore as compared to Rs 12,144 crore a year ago.

"With the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreading rapidly, its impact on the economy remains to be seen. With business continuity plans in place, UltraTech is better placed to tide over the current wave of the pandemic. As in the earlier waves, it continues to closely monitor the situation and impact on its operations," the company said in a stock exchange filing.