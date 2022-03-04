Top headlines: NSE seeks new chief; Jet Airways appoints new CEO

-
NSE seeks applications for new chief amid suspected governance lapses
Leading stock exchange NSE, which is facing allegations of governance lapses, has started the hunt for a new managing director and chief executive officer as the five-year tenure of incumbent chief Vikram Limaye is ending in July.
The exchange has invited applications from candidates having IPO (initial public offering) experience for the role of the top post before March 25, according to a public notice issued on Friday. Read more
Services PMI picks up marginally in Feb after falling for 3 straight months
India’s services activity picked up only marginally in February after declining for three consecutive months following lifting of restrictions on contact intensive sectors as the third wave of the pandemic waned, a private survey said.
Data released by the data analytics firm IHS Markit released on Friday showed purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for services for February rose to 51.8 from 51.5 in the preceding month. Read more
Aviation sector veteran Sanjiv Kapoor appointed CEO of Jet Airways
The Kalrock Jalan consortium is putting together a senior management team as it looks to revive Jet Airways.
On Friday the consortium announced the appointment of aviation sector veteran Sanjiv Kapoor as its chief executive officer. Kapoor will take charge on April 4. Read more
India increasing ethanol storage, targets 20% blended gasoline by 2025
India's state-run fuel retailers are increasing their ethanol storage capacity by 51% as the nation targets to double the biofuel's blending with gasoline to 20% by 2025, a director at the country's top refiner Indian Oil Corp said on Friday.
India is the world's third biggest oil importer and relies on foreign suppliers to meet more than 80% of its demand. Read more
