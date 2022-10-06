Top headlines: Sep services growth at 6-month low; Dabur flags margin hit

-
ALSO READ
Rural recovery, robust volume growth help Dabur post incremental gains
Future of Hindi literature set to prosper: Booker winner Geetanjali Shree
Barry Sharpless wins second Nobel: A look at all the two-time awardees
Dabur's chairman Amit Burman resigns, will remain non-executive director
India's manufacturing activity expands at quickest pace in 8 months
-
Dabur India flags up to 200 bps margin hit in Q2 as inflation bites
Consumer goods major Dabur India on Thursday warned that soaring inflation during the second quarter could lower its operating margin by around 150-200 basis points year-on-year, while revenue likely grew in mid-single digits.
"During the quarter, inflation was at peak levels which impacted gross margins," Dabur said in a regulatory filing. Read more
Services PMI at 54.3 in Sep; slowest expansion in 6 months amid weak demand
Growth in India's services industry slumped in September to a six-month low, led by a substantial easing in demand amid high inflation, a private survey showed.
The S&P Global India services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 54.3 in September from August's 57.2, much lower than the Reuters poll expectation for a gentle drop to 57.0. Read more
35 die in attack beginning at Thailand childcare centre; gunman kills self
At least 24 children and 11 adults were killed Thursday in an attack that began at a childcare center in northeastern Thailand, authorities said. The gunman then fled the scene, shooting from his car as he drove home, where he killed his wife and child before taking his own life, police said.
The initial attack came at about 12:30 p.m. when the man, identified as a former police officer, entered the childcare center in the town of Nongbua Lamphu, authorities said. Read more
French author Annie Ernaux wins 2022 Nobel Prize for Literature
French author Annie Ernaux was awarded this year's Nobel Prize in literature for "the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory, the Swedish Academy said on Thursday.
Ernaux, 82, started out writing autobiographical novels, but quickly abandoned fiction in favour of memoirs. Read more
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 17:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU