Top headlines: WPI inflation rises to 14.55% in Mar; Amway's assets frozen

hits 4-month high in March as crude, commodity prices spike

The wholesale price-based inflation rose to a four-month high of 14.55 per cent in March, mainly due to hardening of crude oil and commodity prices, even though vegetables witnessed easing of price pressures.

As per the government data released on Monday, has remained in double digits for the 12th consecutive month beginning April 2021. Read more

ED attaches assets worth Rs 758 cr in money-laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached assets worth Rs 758 crore belonging to direct selling company Enterprises Pvt.

This is in connection with a money laundering probe by the agency which revealed that Amway is running a pyramid fraud in the guise of direct selling multi-level marketing network, ED stated on Monday. It added that the company accused of running a multi-level marketing scam. Read more

Mindtree Q4 net profit rises 49%, firm declares dividend of Rs 27/share

IT firm Mindtree on Monday reported 49% jump in net profit at Rs 473 crore for the quarter ending March 2022 as against Rs 317 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 37% to Rs 2,897 crore as compared to Rs 2,109 crore in Q4FY21. Read more

hikes vehicle prices by up to 1.9% amid rising input costs

The country's largest carmaker India (MSI) on Monday said it has increased prices of its entire model range, between 0.9 per cent to 1.9 per cent, with immediate effect.

The company, which currently sells a range of vehicles from Alto to S-Cross, said it has taken the decision to hike prices due to an increase in input costs. Read more