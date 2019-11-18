Top-rated companies tap into low money market rates as liquidity improves

The working capital cost for India’s top-rated companies have fallen significantly since the IL&FS-induced credit crisis a year ago.

They are now raising money very close to the overnight repo rate, as liquidity improves in the banking system to more than Rs 2.5-trillion surplus. Rates on AAA-rated papers up to one year has fallen from 8.51 per cent on 27 November 2018 to 6.1 per cent now, much sharper than a 100 basis fall in the 10-year bond yield. “On one hand there is this near assurance of easy monetary condition from the RBI (Reserve Bank of India), and sloshing ...