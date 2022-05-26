Torrent Pharma acquires four therapy segment brands from Dr Reddy's

Ahmedabad-based said on Thursday it has entered into an agreement to acquire four brands from Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (DRL). 'Styptovit-E', 'Finast', 'Finast-T', and 'Dynapress' will strengthen Torrent’s presence in the therapy segment.

Styptovit-E, a gynaecology product, has an estimated market size of roughly Rs 500 crore, according to data from AIOCD, a pharmaceutical market research company.

'Finast', 'Finast-T', and 'Dynapress' are used in the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and they will aid Torrent's presence in the urology therapy.

The terms of the definitive agreement mandate that Torrent Pharma will take over the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of these brands in India.





The two sides did not reveal the amount paid for the acquisition.

The integration and transition of the brands is expected to be completed by June 2022.

