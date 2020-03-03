JUST IN
Tower firms stare at Rs 8,000-crore loss if Vodafone Idea shuts business

Company uses around 180,000 towers with various vendors

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Mobile-tower companies will lose a key tenant in more than a third of their towers in case Vodafone Idea closes down its operations. This will make a major dent in their revenues and profitability, bringing down their tenancy ratio drastically.

The loss for tower companies could be around Rs 8,000 crore per annum, according to estimates. However, tower companies say the short-term pain will be over within three years as data usage goes up and 5G is launched, which would require more tower capacity. According to estimates, Vodafone Idea uses 180,000 towers with various vendors ...

First Published: Tue, March 03 2020. 21:31 IST

