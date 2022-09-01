TPG weighing majority stake sale in Fourth Partner Energy: Report

-
ALSO READ
TPG subscribes to 37.5 mn shares in Tata Passenger Electric Mobility
Dr Agarwal's Health Care raises over Rs 1,000 cr from TPG Growth, Temasek
Sectors, states' efforts needed to get 500 GW renewable capacity: Khuba
CCI clears Blackstone, TPG buying stakes in Busybees Logistics
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Top deals on smartphones, electronic items
-
TPG Inc. is considering the sale of a 52% stake in Indian renewable energy company Fourth Partner Energy, according to people familiar with the development.
The private equity firm is working with an adviser on the deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. A stake sale could value Fourth Partner at around $600 million, the people said.
Deliberations are ongoing and TPG could decide to keep its stake for longer, the people said. Representatives for Fourth Partner and TPG declined to comment.
The Texas-based investor put $70 million into Fourth Partner in 2018 through The Rise Fund, its social impact vehicle, and contributed an additional $25 million into the Hyderabad-based firm in June 2021, according to a statement. Norfund, the Norwegian Investing Fund for developing countries, also contributed $100 million.
Fourth Partner Energy, founded by former private equity fund managers Saif Dhorajiwala and Vivek Subramanian, works with companies, government and institutions to meet their renewable energy needs through solar and wind power, according to its website.
The company manages a portfolio of over 950 megawatts of power across plants in India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangaldesh and Sri Lanka, the website shows. Fourth Partner’s clients include Honeywell International Inc., Bridgestone Corp. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Founded in 1992, TPG has $127 billion in assets under management as of June 30, according to a press release. The firm, which has 12 offices globally, raised $1 billion in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq in January.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 23:31 IST