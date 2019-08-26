Tractor major TAFE appoints former Cummins chief Sandeep Sinha as CEO

Tractor major has appointed Sandeep Sinha as the new CEO. In his previous role as Managing Director, Cummins India, Sinha had led all the businesses and operation functions in the Asia region.

He also held several roles in supply chain and corporate strategy functions, including a tenure with Cummins Inc in the US.

Sinha will report to Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman,

In a parallel move, S Chandramohan has been elevated as Group President (Finance & Investment Strategy) and T R Kesavan, as Group President (Corporate Relations & Alliances). Both will report to Srinivasan.