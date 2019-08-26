JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Maharashtra to seek people's nod for Chhattisgarh coal block on Sept 27
Business Standard

Tractor major TAFE appoints former Cummins chief Sandeep Sinha as CEO

He reports to Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman, TAFE; two incumbent senior execs elevated

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

M&M, TAFE look to rev up the tractor market
Representative Image

Tractor major TAFE has appointed Sandeep Sinha as the new CEO. In his previous role as Managing Director, Cummins India, Sinha had led all the businesses and operation functions in the Asia region.

He also held several roles in supply chain and corporate strategy functions, including a tenure with Cummins Inc in the US.

Sinha will report to Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman, TAFE.

In a parallel move, S Chandramohan has been elevated as Group President (Finance & Investment Strategy) and T R Kesavan, as Group President (Corporate Relations & Alliances). Both will report to Srinivasan.
First Published: Mon, August 26 2019. 17:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU