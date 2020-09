Not possible to please everyone, not in a popularity contest: Trai's Sharma

As his five–year term (after an extension) comes to an end on September 30, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) chairman R S Sharma speaks to Megha Manchanda on the stress in the telecom sector, the many controversies during his tenure, 5G services, pricing, spectrum auction, the need for fibre and more.

Edited excerpts: Is there a sense of concern about the telecom sector as you prepare to leave the regulator’s office? What are your thoughts? The telecom sector is doing very well. You must have seen that during the pandemic the sector has played a very crucial ...