Transporters surrender trucks as debt pile up, lenders not repossessing yet

Crippled by reduced number of trips, high operating costs and low freight availability transporters belonging to the unorganized sector are either surrendering their to financiers or selling them off. Since the end of the moratorium period on 31 August truck operators have been struggling with their

An estimated 30,000 have either been impounded by financiers or surrendered to them, says S. P Singh, senior fellow at IFTRT (Indian Foundation of Transport Research & Training). At least 40 per cent of them were purchased only in 2019.

“The situation is really bad and things are worsening rapidly,” says Balmalkit Singh, president of Bombay Good Transport Association. Most of these are small operators, who account for 85 per cent of the The godowns and parking lots are full of that are either surrendered or impounded waiting to be sold, he added.

Even as the small and light commercial vehicles deployed by e-commerce and by the agri sector, have been recovering at a fast pace, demand for medium and heavy commercial vehicles particularly the ones used for haulage, remains highly subdued. An overcapacity of such vehicles, low freight availability and increase in input costs have weighed on operators' viability. During the moratorium period, they couldn’t save enough and now they are unable to repay the EMIs. “Financiers are after these defaulters,” said Singh pointing out that it’s a secular situation across the country. A clearer picture will emerge by end of the month, he added.

Meet Inderpreet Singh Bhatia, the Navi Mumbai-based transporter whose trucks are deployed for bulk transportation of LPG cylinders. Last month, Bhatia had to surrender 16 out of the 23 trucks to the from which he sought loan. The sold them off to clear Bhatia’s liabilities.

ALSO READ: From road transport to health insurance, tax rules that changed from Oct 1

“Due to the sudden lockdown, the drivers fled to their native places stranding the trucks in various parts of Maharashtra and West Bengal. With great difficulty, I managed to get the trucks back, but there was no business to keep the trucks running. I was under tremendous pressure from the to pay off,” he says.

If only they had agreed to restructure the loan, I wouldn’t have sold off the trucks, he added.

Such are tales are aplenty. Gunjeet Singh Sangha, a New Delhi-based driver-turned transporter, had a fleet of 40 trucks. He has already surrendered and sold 22 of them and is wanting to get rid of the remaining too and get out of the transportation business. “It has become unviable and my children are not keen to pursue this,” says he. His trucks carry fresh fruits and grains from Nashik and Pune to Delhi NCR. The number of trips has shrunk to one or two in a month as against five to six earlier. On the other hand, prices of diesel, tyre, and toll have gone up, says Sangha.

Financiers say they have not started repossessing vehicles just as yet. “While the stress was expected, one should guard against painting everything with the same brush,” says TT Srinivasraghavan, managing director at Sundaram Finance. “Impounding vehicles is not done in an impulse as it’s a serious decision. One has to look at the intention of the borrower, his circumstances and then take an informed call.

Those operating in the haulage segment hit the most as manufactured goods are not moving, he added. Sundaram Finance’s gross have traditionally been below 2 per cent. “Based on the conversation we have had with our customers, around 4 to 5 per cent of our loan book is likely to be restructured,” he said.

ALSO READ: Govt to increase cap on domestic flights to 70-75% of pre-Covid levels soon

“We are not initiating any repossession of trucks now. It’s only a fortnight since the moratorium was lifted. We would want to give our customers more time to see if they can revive their business to at least 80% efficiently of pre-Covid level. If customers are surrendering trucks, they are doing it suo -moto, we are not asking them to, neither are we accepting the investors,” said a top official executive of a vehicle finance company.

Another senior executive said that most lenders (banks and NBFCs) are assessing the working capital requirements of these fleet operators. “We are willing to fund 80 per cent of working capital requirements based on FY20 projections.

This should help them start taking orders once again,” he said. While even before Covid, were offering working capital loans, for banks, this is a relatively new move to ensure financial stability and stickiness of their customers.

But transporters like Bhatia claim the on-ground reality is different. “I have approached quite a few banks for a Rs15-lakh working capital loan against the property I have but they have all refused. He also disagrees that financiers have not started repossessing. “They have been after those who haven’t paid I see it every other day,” he says.