Trent posts 33% revenue growth in Q2, outperforms peers in retail space

Led by strong same-store sales growth of Westside and traction for value fashion franchise Zudio, Trent continues to outperform its peers in the retail space. The company posted a 33 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in the September quarter (Q2) which was ahead of peers, both on standalone and consolidated basis.

The better-than-expected performance was led by 13 per cent jump in same-store sales growth in Westside, which proved the best in the retail industry this quarter. The overall growth in this format was strong at 25 per cent. Analysts at IDBI Capital say the outperformance ...