JUST IN
Trent's outperformance likely to continue on strong topline momentum
As volume challenges persist, Hero MotoCorp eyes recovery across segments
Despite a good Q3, near-term demand worries cloud Apollo Tyres' outlook
Weak tea biz a drag on domestic sales performance of Tata Consumer Products
Early breakeven positive for Paytm, stock surges 6%: Should you buy?
Equity conversion as Vi's calling card may be near-term helpline
Divi's Labs stock tanks 12% on big miss in Q3; near-term trend 'bearish'
Domestic cyclicals key gainers from the infra push in the Budget
GAIL's prospects on the mend after poor Oct-Dec quarter showing
Bharat Electronics stock attractive after stake sale by Norges Bank
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Financial X-Ray
IRCTC Q3 results: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 255 crore, revenue up 276%
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Trent's outperformance likely to continue on strong topline momentum

Even as the top line performance exceeded estimates, the company's margin performance was disappointing

Topics
Trent | Q3 results | Compass

Ram Prasad Sahu 

Trent Limited
A part of the growth was driven by like-for-like (LFL) sales growth of 17 per cent for Westside stores while the rest came from expansion

The Trent stock was up sharply after gaining 8.7 per cent in trade on Thursday on the back of a strong top-line performance in the December quarter (Q3FY23). Led by growth across its businesses, the Tata Group-owned retailer yet again outperformed the sector with a reported revenue growth of 61 per cent to ­Rs 2,171.5 crore.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Trent

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 23:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.