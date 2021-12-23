Trials start for Equillium drug for autoimmune disease after India approval

-
ALSO READ
Glenmark arm nets Rs 180 cr in licensing deal for autoimmune antibody
Covid LIVE: Kerala sees 12,161 new cases, 155 fatalities in last 24 hrs
Biocon partners Adagio for licence to make Covid-19 antibody cocktail
Biocon likely to seek full marketing authorisation for Covid-19 drug
Bharat Biotech seeks nod for phase-3 clinical trials of nasal vaccine
-
US pharma company Equillium has expanded the clinical trials for itolizumab to patients of autoimmune disease Lupus Nephritis after getting approval from the India’s drugs regulator.
Biocon developed itolizumab and received approval for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in India in 2013. Equillium secured exclusive rights to develop and commercialise itolizumab for the US and Canada markets, in May 2017. The license agreement for itolizumab was expanded in December 2019 to include Australia and New Zealand.
“We are happy to announce the commencement of our partner Equillium’s Phase 1b clinical study in India to evaluate the safety and early efficacy of Biocon Biologics’ novel antibody, Itolizumab, in treating Lupus Nephritis,” said Sandeep Athalye, Chief Medical Officer, Biocon Biologics.
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), or Lupus, is an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease. The prevalence of SLE in the US has been reported to be between 20 to 150 cases per 100,000. In India, the reported prevalence of SLE is 3.2 per 100,000.
“In India, approximately 45,000 patients are diagnosed with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), of which over 20,000 patients have kidney involvement (nephritis), many of which do not respond to standard available therapy with steroids and immunosuppressive drugs,” said Athalye.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU