Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri & Sons files for bankruptcy after NCLT order

TBZSR's creditors have been asked to submit their claims to the interim resolution professional by January 3

Dilip Kumar Jha  |  Mumbai 

People purchasing Gold Jewellery at UTZ Jewellery Shop. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Representative image

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri & Sons Retail (TBZSR), has filed for bankruptcy following an order from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

TBZSR’s creditors have been asked to submit their claims to the interim resolution professional by January 3. The process is set to be completed by June 12, 2020.

This firm is not connected to the listed Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ).

To distance itself from TBZSR, TBZ clarified to the stock exchanges that it has nothing to do do with the company which has filed for bankruptcy. “We would like to clarify that Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd is neither connected nor does it have any relation with Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri & Sons Retail.
First Published: Sat, December 21 2019. 22:42 IST

