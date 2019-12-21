Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri & Sons files for bankruptcy after NCLT order

& Sons Retail (TBZSR), has filed for following an order from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

TBZSR’s creditors have been asked to submit their claims to the interim resolution professional by January 3. The process is set to be completed by June 12, 2020.

This firm is not connected to the listed (TBZ).

To distance itself from TBZSR, TBZ clarified to the stock exchanges that it has nothing to do do with the company which has filed for “We would like to clarify that Ltd is neither connected nor does it have any relation with Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri & Sons Retail.



