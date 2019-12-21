Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri & Sons files for bankruptcy after NCLT order

-
ALSO READ
IBC report card: In 3 years, 48% cases initiated by operational creditors
IBC Bill: Pressure on NCLT benches as 330-day deadline for resolution looms
IBC amendments may make resolution faster but raise inter-govt conflicts
Letter to BS: Secured creditors' payout rights must not be diluted
Recent CoC decisions raise hopes for the return of errant promoters
-
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri & Sons Retail (TBZSR), has filed for bankruptcy following an order from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
TBZSR’s creditors have been asked to submit their claims to the interim resolution professional by January 3. The process is set to be completed by June 12, 2020.
This firm is not connected to the listed Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ).
To distance itself from TBZSR, TBZ clarified to the stock exchanges that it has nothing to do do with the company which has filed for bankruptcy. “We would like to clarify that Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd is neither connected nor does it have any relation with Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri & Sons Retail.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU