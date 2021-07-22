Trucking startup BlackBuck's valuation crosses $1 bn, joins unicorn club

-
ALSO READ
IND vs ENG 2021 full schedule, venue, squad, live telecast, head to head
How India's small truck aggregator industry is accelerating deliveries
Urban Company crosses $2.1 bn valuation, plans international expansion
Centre surpasses its revenue targets but higher food subsidy cancels gains
Logistics firm Rivigo's loss widens 6% to Rs 542 cr, revenue up 5%
-
BlackBuck, India’s leading online trucking platform, has closed a $67 million round of equity financing. The round was led by Tribe Capital, IFC Emerging Asia Fund and VEF. Existing investors Wellington Management, Sands Capital, and International Finance Corporation also participated in the round. The investment has made the Bengaluru-based company a ‘unicorn,’ or a startup valued at more than $1 billion, according to the firm.
The company will use these funds to further penetrate the market and launch new service offerings for its customer base. The company will invest heavily in product and data sciences capabilities, with the aim of enabling more efficient freight matching for the Indian trucking ecosystem.
“BlackBuck started with a dream to re-imagine trucking, to make it 10X simple and 10X efficient. It has been six years and we are just getting started to make a difference,” said Rajesh Yabaji, co-founder and CEO of BlackBuck. “We continue to dedicate ourselves for the foreseeable future to solve fundamental Indian Trucking problems. The new financing round gives us more firepower to invest in fundamentally hard trucking problems and continue deepening our reach and impact,” he said.
BlackBuck is the largest online trucking platform in the country and currently drives over 90 per cent market share of all online trucking activity. BlackBuck has a globally unique, vertically integrated approach to build the trucking marketplace. It digitises fleet operations for the truckers and operates a marketplace to help match trucks with relevant loads. The platform has close to over 700,000 truckers and more than 1.2 million trucks on its platform, and it sees over 15 million in monthly transactions.
Arjun Sethi, co-founder and partner at Tribe Capital, said India's supply chain and logistics industry is moving from paper and pencil to digital. Sethi said BlackBuck’s ability to measure output and productivity growth has streamlined logistical challenges for the industry over a short time frame. “Its continued high-velocity growth promises to bring even greater transformation to the Indian trucking ecosystem,” he said.
Saadia Khairi, fund head, IFC Emerging Asia Fund, said that the firm has been impressed with how Blackbuck had continued to leverage technology. Khairi said BlackBuck’s deep understanding of the long-haul freight market offered solutions that addressed typical pain points for both the truckers and shippers.
“In the midst of the Covid pandemic Blackbuck has scaled its online freight marketplace and fleet management services rapidly,” said Khairi. “Blackbuck’s contribution to increased transparency and efficiency in the large, fragmented and predominantly unorganized long-haul freight market in India offers the potential for significant developmental impact.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU