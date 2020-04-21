Trump to suspend immigration temporarily, Indian IT industry awaits details

The Indian services industry, a big beneficiary of US work visas, is awaiting details of US President Donald Trump’s announcement on suspending because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend into the United States!” Trump tweeted early Tuesday morning.

No further details were available about the salient points of this proposed executive order.

“NASSCOM seeks details on the Executive Order of the President of the United States suspending temporarily,” India’s IT services industry body National Association of Software and Services tweeted later in the day in response to President Trump’s tweet.





Amid the ongoing pandemic, unemployment claims in the US have risen exponentially. According to NBC News, almost 22 million Americans filed for initial unemployment benefits as of late week.



Trump has largely made good on his poll promise of “Make America Great Again” by tightening immigration policies, including H-1B work visas, which are extensively used by Indian IT services firms to service their US based clients.

With the lockdowns in place and several client projects shutting down, many Indians on H-1B work visas have also either lost jobs or are stuck in the US since Indian airspace is also shut.

Trump’s tweet on Tuesday made no reference to the existing immigrants in the US. It was also unclear whether the executive order would apply retrospectively.