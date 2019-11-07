Trying to address some of BSNL's legacy issues through VRS, says CMD Purwar

In his first interview after the recent Cabinet nod to a Rs 70,000-crore relief package for the two state-owned telecom operators, P K Purwar, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), spoke to Megha Manchanda on the proposed merger of the telcos, the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) offered to the employees, 4G rollout by next year, expansion plans and more.

Edited excerpts: Now that the government has announced a relief package, how soon do you think BSNL can be revived? The various elements of the VRS package, implementation of 4G services, as well as ...