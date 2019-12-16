Turbo Aviation to launch low-cost airline, fly on Udan routes by mid-2020

Hyderabad-based Turbo has announced its plans to launch a new low-cost airline 'TrueStar' by mid 2020.

The company has signed a partnership deal with a UK business group for a $100-million funding support to speed up the launch process, according to Turbo Aviation's managing director V Umesh. Turbo has already been operating the commercial airliner 'True Jet' since 2015.

"We have great, influential partners now on board who will help us drive the high demand air-taxi market in India, by connecting new UDAN routes. We are looking to transform the connectivity in the North and Southern sector to begin with, keeping in mind for more flying routes soon in future," said Umesh, referring to the government scheme for affordable air connectivity .

TruStar will be the first commercial airliner to introduce Made-in-India Dronier Aircraft manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Kanpur. The TruStar fleet will induct 10 ATRs, 10 Air Bus 320 and 4 Droniers, according to the company.