TV homes outpaces the growth of homes in India, up 7.5%, says survey

The (BARC) has released the findings of its (BI) 2018 Survey, based on a sample study of 300, 000 homes in the country. As per the latest, BI 2018 Survey, in the country have seen a 7.5 per cent jump, outpacing the growth of homes in India which grew at 4.5 per cent. India currently boasts of 298 million homes, of which 197 million have a TV set, having an opportunity of almost 100mn more in the country.

Two big takeaways from BI 2018 survey is the rise of the middle class and the increase in the number of flat screen TVs. As per the survey, with 123 million belonging to the Middle Class, (new consumer classification system) B and C account for 63 per cent of TV homes in India. Together ABC or the affluent TV-owning homes form 84 per cent of TV homes in the country. Homes falling under the low-socioeconomic class ( D/E) have seen a 13 per cent drop.

“With BI 2018 we have been able to showcase the changing face of India. However, what hasn’t changed is the fact that TV remains the most effective platform for both content creators and advertisers to reach their audiences.

This years’ Survey is also special to us since we have been able to bring it in-house. We have been investing heavily in technology and talent and moving this almost entirely in-house is a proof of our capabilities. As for the trends, India has maintained that India is a country which is driven by family viewing and this shows in the increase in the number of TV households. With a penetration of just 66%, there is still a huge scope of growth in the space,” said Partho Dasgupta, CEO, India.