TVS Capital gets Rs 1,100 crore commitment for third round of funding

TVS Capital on Wednesday announced the second close of its third venture capital fund — TVS Shriram Growth Fund 3 — with a commitment of Rs 1,100 crore. The target corpus for the fund was around Rs 1,000 crore and has a structure that allows for a Rs 500 crore green-shoe option of which Rs 100 crore has already been subscribed to and Rs 150 crore remains in the pipeline.

Gopal Srinivasan, managing director and chairman of TVS Capital, said that the fund will be open till next March and the size would go up to around Rs 1,500 crore by the time. With the fund-raise, TVS ...